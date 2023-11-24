Gaza ceasefire: First meal Israeli hostages will eat once freed by Hamas revealed

As Israeli hospitals prepare for the arrival of hostages released by Hamas in the recent ceasefire, the Israeli health ministry has issued specific guidelines, reported by various sources, to address malnutrition among these individuals.

Scheduled for Friday, the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, after seven weeks of hostilities, marks a significant pause in the war, following prolonged negotiations and delays. The truce aims to stop the violence triggered by Hamas's incursions into Israel on October 7. As part of the agreement brokered by Qatar, the first batch of 13 hostages held in Gaza will be released, and an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners will be freed from Israeli detention.

According to the New York Post, the guidelines focus on managing "refeeding syndrome in returning captives," a potentially fatal condition that can occur when individuals who haven't eaten adequately for extended periods suddenly resume a normal diet.

Highlighting the risks of prolonged malnutrition, the guide emphasizes, "Prolonged malnutrition may result in substantial nutritional deficiencies, adversely impacting health and posing a life-threatening risk."

The guide offers detailed dietary recommendations tailored to different age groups. For children aged one to three, the recommendations include water, a sweet biscuit, unsweetened applesauce, and tea with a teaspoon of sugar. Adolescents and adults are advised to have water, a hot drink with a tablespoon of sugar, three sweet biscuits, and unsweetened applesauce.

Refeeding syndrome occurs due to abrupt changes in fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic intake, posing a risk to individuals who haven't received proper nutrition for approximately ten days, as explained by the National Institutes of Health.

The well-being of the 240 hostages taken by Hamas during their October 7 surprise attack remains uncertain. Most are believed to have been held in Gaza's extensive underground tunnel network during their 54-day captivity.

Children will be transported to the Schneider Children’s Medical Center, while adults will be directed to Wolfson, Ichilov, Soroka, and Sheba hospitals, according to Ynet.

Professor Hagai Levin, heading a medical team for the families of the hostages, stressed the importance of cautious refeeding. He recommended, “[It’s] necessary to maintain a calm approach and not rush to fix everything at once but rather gradually over time and in a proper manner.”

Levin also underscored the significance of gradual physical activity and mental health care, noting that certain conditions, such as dental care, might not be fully addressed in hospitals.