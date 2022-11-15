Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Top leaders consider call for 'end of war' amid Russian invasion

    G20 ministers' gatherings in the past have failed to produce joint declarations due to disagreement between Russia and other members on language, including on how to describe the war in Ukraine.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations will on Tuesday (November 15) draft a resolution in which most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and stress it is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy, reports said.

    The summit in Bali, Indonesia is the first G20 leaders' meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

    Also read: PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: 'Our turn to take path of peace'

    Earlier, Russia described the war as a "special military operation" and has overshadowed the meeting despite calls from host Indonesia for unity and to focus on action to resolve global economic problems like inflation, and food and energy security.

    In the 16-page draft declaration, it said, "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

    "There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft, which was confirmed by a European diplomat.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden, and Emmanuel Macron on G20 sidelines

    "The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," the draft statement said.

    It has not been adopted by the leaders and is likely to be opposed by Russia. A decision on the resolution was unlikely before Wednesday, diplomats said.

    Earlier, a US official said the United States expected the G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy.

    G20 ministers' gatherings in the past have failed to produce joint declarations due to disagreement between Russia and other members on language, including on how to describe the war in Ukraine.

    Also read: Global population hits 8 billion; adds 1 billion people in last 17 years: United Nations Population Fund

    In his virtual address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the summit that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a plan he has proposed "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law".

    He called for restoring "radiation safety" with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative. "Please choose your path for leadership - and together we will surely implement the peace formula," he said.

    On Monday, the summit opened with a plea by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war.

    Russia has said Putin was too busy to attend and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is taking his place. Lavrov dismissed a news agency report on Monday that he had been taken to hospital in Bali with a heart condition and was present at the meeting.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
