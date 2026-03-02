President Trump announced 'Operation Epic Fury,' a major military offensive against Iran, will continue. He confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, the destruction of hundreds of targets, and warned that more US casualties are likely.

President Donald Trump has declared that Operation Epic Fury, one of the "most overwhelming military offensive" against Iran, would "continue at full force until all of the objectives are achieved." He also said that "more" US casualties are possible.

'Largest, Most Complex Offensive'

"Over the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury, one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen. Nobody's seen anything like it," Trump said in a video address posted on Truth Social.

He also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems.

"We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defence systems. Just now, it was announced that we knocked out nine ships, plus their naval building, all in a matter of literally minutes," he added.

Khamenei Dead, Military Command 'Gone', Claims Trump

Trump said Iran's "formerly supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is dead," calling him a "wretched and vile man" who had "the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands."

He further claimed that celebrations were reported across Iran following the announcement of Khamenei's death. "Last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced," Trump said.

He also claimed that Iran's entire military command structure had been dismantled. "The entire military command is gone as well. And many of them want to surrender to save their lives. They want immunity. They're calling by the thousands," he stated.

Operations Continue, Trump Warns of More Casualties

Trump said that combat operations are continuing in full force. "Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives," he said.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. And sadly, there will likely be more. Before it ends, that's the way it is," Trump said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that three US military personnel had been killed in action.

He vowed retaliation against those responsible. "America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against civilians. They have waged war against civilisation itself," he said.

'We're Not Going to Let It Happen'

The US President asserted that an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons posed a grave threat. "We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons. It would allow them to extort the world to their evil will. We're not going to let it happen," he said.

He reiterated the strength of the US military. "The United States has the strongest military the world has ever seen. I rebuilt our military in my first term. There's never been a military like we possess," he said.

Trump's Appeal to Iranian Forces and Citizens

Calling on Iranian forces to surrender, Trump said, "I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death."

He also appealed to Iranian citizens. "I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country. America is with you. I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise."

Iranian Media Confirms Supreme Leader's Death

Earlier, Iranian state media have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. (ANI)