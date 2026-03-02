Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs after Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into Israel. The group said the attack avenged Iran’s Supreme Leader’s killing, while Israel hit Hezbollah strongholds in a sharp escalation of the wider conflict.

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after Hezbollah launched rockets and drones toward Israeli territory, dramatically escalating tensions in an already volatile Middle East conflict. The strikes targeted areas known to be strongholds of the Iran-backed militant group, with explosions reported across parts of the Lebanese capital.

The escalation follows Hezbollah’s claim that it fired projectiles in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The group described its actions as a response to both Khamenei’s death and ongoing Israeli military operations in the region. Israeli authorities confirmed that some incoming projectiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas without causing significant damage.

In response, the Israeli military launched what it called “strong retaliatory strikes” on Hezbollah positions, signaling a widening of the conflict beyond Iran into Lebanon. The attacks mark one of the most serious flare-ups since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, raising fears of a renewed cross-border war.

The broader conflict has intensified rapidly after coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran and its allies across the region. Missile and drone strikes have been reported in multiple countries, alongside rising civilian casualties and growing international concern.

Global leaders have called for restraint, warning that continued escalation could destabilize the entire Middle East. With Hezbollah now actively engaged and Israel expanding its military response, the situation remains highly volatile, with the risk of a multi-front regional war increasing by the day.

