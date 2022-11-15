PM Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden, and Emmanuel Macron on G20 sidelines

During the summit, the Indonesia President will also handover the G20 presidency to PM Modi. Last week, the Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website for the India G20 presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 15) met US President Joe Biden and shared a few light moments in Indonesia's Bali as the G20 Summit kicked off. In a photo shared by the Prime Minister's office, the two world leaders were seen shaking hands and smiling.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBide interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. (sic)," read the tweet by the PMO.

On Monday evening, PM Modi arrived in Indonesia where the summit is being attended by top world leaders including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Arindam Baghchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote that PM Modi was welcomed by Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20 org Summit agenda today (sic)," Bagchi said in a tweet.

During the summit, the Indonesia President will also handover the G20 presidency to PM Modi. Last week, the Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website for the India G20 presidency.

"G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world's trust in India," he said during a virtual briefing.

On Monday, Biden-Xi meeting was the highlight where the two leaders spoke about Taiwan issue among other global concerns.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community. Ahead of his departure, PM Modi had said, "During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with Leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them."