Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: 'Our turn to take path of peace'

    'The Second World War wreaked havoc globally over the past century. After the Second World War, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to adopt the path of peace. Now it is our turn,' Prime Minister Modi said. 

    PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: 'Our turn to take path of peace'
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the G20 leadership that it was time for them to make a serious effort to take the path of peace to resolve the Russia-Ukraine issue as was adopted at the end of the Second World War.

    Addressing the G-20 Summit's session on Food and Energy Security in Bali, Prime Minister Modi said: 'I have repeatedly said we have to find a way to return to the path of diplomacy and ceasefire in Ukraine. The Second World War wreaked havoc globally over the past century. After the Second World War, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to adopt the path of peace. Now it's our turn.' 

    Also Read: PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    The Prime Minister further said, 'The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. Showing concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world is the need of the hour. I am confident that we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi next year.'

    Earlier today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 that 'now is the time' to end Russia's 'destructive war' against his country.

    The Prime Minister's remarks came just hours after a draft resolution introduced by Ukraine in the UN General Assembly, calling upon Russia to pay reparations to Kyiv for damages, loss and injury resulting from the war, was adopted.

    The draft resolution, titled 'furtherance of remedy and reparation for aggression against Ukraine', recorded 94 votes in favour, 14 against and 73 abstentions in the 193-member UN General Assembly.

    India was among the countries that abstained from the vote, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Israel, Nepal, Brazil, Egypt and South Africa.

    Explaining its vote, India cautioned against precedents being set through such resolutions and questioned whether a reparation process would assist in the efforts to resolve the conflict.

    'The legal validity of such a General Assembly resolution remains unclear,' India's Permanent Representative at the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, adding, 'We must not create mechanisms, which have implications for the future functioning of the United Nations and the international economic system, without adequate international legal vetting.'

    India has mostly abstained on resolutions related to the Russia-Ukraine war in the UN, including in the General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council.

    The resolution, co-sponsored by nearly 50 nations, recognized that Russia must be held accountable for any international law violations against Ukraine as well as any violations of international human rights laws and that it must bear legal consequences of internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.'

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bali; meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron AJR

    PM Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden, and Emmanuel Macron on G20 sidelines

    Israeli President Herzog officially invites former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government - adt

    Israeli President Herzog officially invites former PM Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri exiled iranian man who inspired spielberg the terminal dies at paris airport gcw

    Exiled Iranian man who inspired Spielberg’s ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas 6 feared dead gcw

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

    China eases COVID restrictions cuts quarantine period removes curbs on international flights gcw

    China eases COVID restrictions, cuts quarantine period, removes curbs on international flights

    Recent Stories

    Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo RBA

    Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR after Delhi Capitals DC trade for Aman Khan-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon