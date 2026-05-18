India and Norway elevated their bilateral ties to a 'green strategic partnership,' announced by Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre with PM Narendra Modi. The pact focuses on sustainability, clean energy, health, and digital technology cooperation.

India and Norway on Monday elevated their bilateral relationship to a "green strategic partnership" with a renewed focus on sustainability, clean energy, and technology-driven cooperation. The announcement was made by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre while addressing a joint press statement alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Nordic country.

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According to Støre, the upgraded partnership would provide a strong foundation for both countries to collaborate on knowledge sharing, resource management, and ambitions related to the green transition. "We are now elevating our relationship to a green strategic partnership, which gives us the foundation to work on knowledge, resources, and ambitions for the green transition, on which we depend for succeeding, both of us," the Norwegian PM said.

Strengthening Cooperation in Health and Digital Sectors

Støre further agreed to strengthen cooperation in the health sector, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing high-tech quality health services. The agreement will expand collaboration in digital health, artificial intelligence, research, and health technology. He further emphasised deeper engagement in digital development, including cooperation on digital public infrastructure and digital public goods, areas where India has emerged as a global leader.

"We are strengthening our cooperation in health. A lot to learn from India. We are signing a Memorandum of Understanding on developing high-tech quality health services and closer cooperation on digital health, artificial intelligence, research, and health technology. We also deepen our cooperation on digital development, including work on digital public infrastructure and digital public goods," he said.

Evolving Bilateral Ties

Støre also praised India's growing global role in technology, innovation, and renewable energy, noting the evolution of bilateral ties over the past decades. Recalling his earlier visit to India in 2001 with then Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Støre said that the early 2000s marked the beginning of a new phase in India-Norway economic relations, which have now matured into a broader and more strategic partnership.

"India is today a leading global force in technology, innovation, and renewable energy. I remarked to the Prime Minister that I accompanied then-Prime Minister Stoltenberg to India in 2001, that is a quarter of a century ago, when we agreed that this was opening a new chapter of economic cooperation between Norway and India," he stated.

PM Modi's Five-Nation Tour

The remarks come as part of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation tour, which also included the Nordic country. PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. During the visit, PM Modi will take part in the third India-Nordic Summit. He will also call on Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja. He is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20 and is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of his tour. (ANI)