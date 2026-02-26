A French MP raised concerns over China's 'forced assimilation' of Tibetans, citing a 2026 plan to drop Tibetan from university exams and a mandatory boarding school system that separates children from their families and culture.

French Lawmaker Warns of 'Forced Assimilation' in Tibet

A French parliamentarian has raised concerns over what he described as the systematic erosion of Tibetan language and culture by the Chinese government, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The report states that Deputy Charles de Courson of the French National Assembly submitted a formal written question to the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, warning about a policy change scheduled for 2026 that would remove Tibetan as a core subject from national university entrance examinations in Tibet. The inquiry characterised the move as part of a broader campaign of forced assimilation that could significantly weaken the status of the Tibetan language within a generation.

According to the CTA, the parliamentary question also highlighted the expansion of a mandatory boarding school system in Tibet. Citing international reports and a 2023 resolution of the European Parliament, the submission noted that around one million Tibetan children, including some as young as four, are reportedly being separated from their families to attend state-run schools where Mandarin is the primary language of instruction.

The report further stated that Deputy de Courson referenced warnings by education sociologist Gyal Lo, who has cautioned that if current policies continue, a significant portion of the Tibetan population could lose fluency in their native language by 2060. The French lawmaker called for a firm diplomatic response from France, urging attention to what he described as violations affecting Tibetan culture and language, as well as China's adherence to international commitments, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which China has ratified.

CTA noted that Deputy de Courson's parliamentary question followed several meetings with Rigzin Genkhang, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, during which he was briefed on the situation in Tibet. The initiative, according to the report, reflects growing concern within France over the preservation of Tibetan linguistic and cultural heritage.

France's Official Diplomatic Response

In his official reply, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot acknowledged France's concern regarding the existence of preschool boarding schools for Tibetan children. According to CTA, the minister stated that such a system threatens the transmission of Tibetan culture, language and religion to younger generations and may contravene children's fundamental rights as recognised under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The minister further indicated that France raises concerns about the human rights situation in Tibet in multilateral settings, including at the United Nations Human Rights Council. The report added that similar concerns have been echoed by the European Union within the framework of the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue and under agenda item 4 of the UN Human Rights Council. More broadly, France has called for the resumption of dialogue between envoys of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and Chinese authorities to seek a lasting solution that respects Tibetan culture and language, the CTA report stated. (ANI)