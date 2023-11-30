Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    French-Israeli woman Mia Schem, featured in infamous Hamas hostage video, freed after 54 days (WATCH)

    Nine days into Mia Schem's captivity, Hamas released a video in which she reported being cared for and undergoing a three-hour arm operation at a hospital. The video concluded with Mia's plea to be returned to Israel.

    French Israeli woman Mia Schem, featured in infamous Hamas hostage video, freed after 54 days (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman who gained popularity after her hostage video was released by Hamas last month, was on Thursday freed after enduring 54 days in captivity following her abduction by Palestinian terrorist group. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Mia and another hostage, 40-year-old Amit Soussana, were released to the Red Cross and subsequently handed over to special forces and members of the Shin Bet security agency in northern Gaza, near the security barrier.

    Mia Schem's ordeal began on October 7 when she was taken hostage during the Nova Music Festival, where Hamas terrorists launched a violent assault, resulting in the tragic death of over 260 partygoers and the abduction of several individuals to Gaza.

    Keren Schem, Mia's mother, shared the heart-wrenching experience of attempting to reach her daughter as news of the Hamas attack unfolded. Desperate calls to Mia went unanswered, and it was only later that Keren received a text message from Mia at 7:17 a.m., stating, "They are shooting at us, come save us."

    Also read: Hamas co-founder's son makes brave call, urges Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his father

    The night before her capture, Mia had informed her mother that she was attending a party down south but was unsure of the exact location. As the horrifying events transpired, Keren's attempts to contact her daughter intensified, but without success.

    Details of Mia's whereabouts on that fateful morning remained unclear, with conflicting reports suggesting sightings of her walking toward a kibbutz or being in a car sprayed with bullets by a Hamas gunman.

    Nine days into Mia's captivity, Hamas released a video in which she reported being cared for and undergoing a three-hour arm operation at a hospital. The video concluded with Mia's plea to be returned to Israel.

    Mia Schem's release on November 30 comes as part of an extension to a temporary cease-fire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist snt

    Russia's Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist

    Hamas co-founder's son makes brave call, urges Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his father avv

    Hamas co-founder's son makes brave call, urges Israel to kill Hamas leaders including his father

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet avv

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet

    New Covid variant Pirola explained: BA.2.86's characteristics, transmissibility, vaccine efficacy and more snt

    New Covid variant Pirola explained: BA.2.86's characteristics, transmissibility, vaccine efficacy and more

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision snt

    Nepal makes history: First same-sex marriage in South Asia officially recorded following SC decision

    Recent Stories

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more ATG

    Piers Morgan exposes Royal bombshell: This person allegedly raised concerns over Archie's colour; Read more

    Russia Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist snt

    Russia's Supreme Court declares 'international LGBT public movement' as extremist

    India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named snt

    India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Factors to Consider While Taking a Loan Against Property

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon