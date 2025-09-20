Zhang Yadi, 22-year-old Chinese student and Tibetan culture advocate, has been missing since July 30 after returning from France. She may face national security charges, while her family and supporting lawyer are facing pressure from the authorities.

Zhang Yadi, a 22-year-old student from Changsha, Hunan, has gone missing under alarming circumstances after returning to China from France earlier this summer. Zhang had been preparing to begin a Master’s program in Anthropology at SOAS, University of London, this month on a prestigious scholarship. Her disappearance has sparked concern among academics, activists, and human rights groups, including Free Tibet, which reported that Zhang had returned to China on July 5 to visit her family. She was last heard from on July 30 in Shangri-La, Yunnan, after which all communication abruptly stopped.

Suspicion of national security charges

Multiple sources suggest Zhang may have been taken to her hometown of Changsha by state security authorities. She is reportedly under investigation for 'endangering national security', a charge often used by Beijing to suppress independent voices.

Before her disappearance, Zhang maintained regular contact with friends and family. After July 30, her WeChat account showed unusual activity, and her mother, Zhou, made inconsistent statements. These developments, according to Free Tibet, indicate that both Zhang and her family may be under heavy pressure from authorities.

Lawyer forcibly detained

On September 16, human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong, asked by Zhang's friends to assist her mother, was forcibly taken by unidentified men during a meeting in Changsha. Jiang was later released, but the incident highlighted the risks faced by those supporting Zhang and her family.

Zhang's background and activism

Zhang is fluent in Chinese, Tibetan, English, and French, and has been active in advocacy work. She previously worked as an editor for Chinese Youth Stand 4 Tibet, a platform created after the 2022 White Paper Movement in China. The movement involved protests using blank sheets of paper against censorship and COVID-19 restrictions.

Free Tibet stated that Zhang's disappearance is part of a wider pattern of Beijing’s attempts to silence students, academics and activists, even those based abroad. By targeting her, the authorities are undermining efforts to foster dialogue between Tibetans and Han Chinese.

Calls for release and protection

Free Tibet has urged Beijing to immediately and unconditionally release Zhang, provide information about her status, ensure her right to a fair judicial process, and end harassment of her family. The group also called for the release of Jiang Tianyong and respect for his right to legally assist Zhang's mother.

