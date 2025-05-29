London [UK] May 29 (ANI): The Free Baloch Movement (FBM) commemorated the anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests conducted in 1998 in Balochistan by organising a protest and awareness campaign in London, advocating for international intervention against the ongoing militarisation and nuclear presence in the area.



The gathering was led by FBM Vice President Shahzavar Baloch, who delivered an impassioned speech denouncing the Pakistani government's choice to use Balochistan as a site for nuclear weapon testing.







The protest took place outside major international institutions to highlight the enduring suffering experienced by the Baloch people as a result of nuclear fallout.



Shahzavar Baloch characterised May 28 as a "terrible day" in the history of Baloch people, reflecting on how the Pakistani establishment, particularly its leadership from Punjab, exploited Balochistan for nuclear tests without seeking consent from the local population.



"From the very beginning, the Baloch opposed these nuclear bomb tests. It constitutes a violation of our homeland," he remarked, noting the region's increase in unexplained health issues, despite the absence of any independent investigation.



He emphasised that nuclear weapons were not meant for external defence, but rather as a method of internal oppression. "The Pakistani government utilised Balochistan for their military objectives, not to secure the nation, but to intimidate ethnic groups such as the Baloch and Pashtuns pursuing independence."



In his address to the international community, Shahzavar called upon global human rights organisations and anti-nuclear activists to urge Pakistan to permit an independent investigation into the health and environmental consequences of the tests. He also demanded the complete withdrawal of nuclear assets from Balochistan.



"The recent hostilities between India and Pakistan illustrate that these weapons were not designed for external conflicts. They exist to intimidate subjugated nations within Pakistan. The nuclear program is merely a misallocation of resources and a destructive force for Balochistan," he stated.



The FBM appealed to the international community, asserting that the sole path to peace and justice in the region lies in transparency, accountability, and the denuclearisation of Balochistan. At the same time, FBM activists in the Netherlands demonstrated outside the International Court of Justice, calling on the global legal institution to acknowledge the longstanding issue. Demonstrators held signs demanding justice and accountability. (ANI)

