Journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was shot dead by a Pakistan-linked militia in Mashkay, Awaran. He was previously associated with Aaj News and Daily Intikhab. Four family members were also killed earlier this year.

In a chilling attack on press freedom and human rights, Baloch journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was shot dead in front of his family in the early hours of May 24, 2025.

The assassination took place at his home in Mashkay, a conflict-ridden area of Awaran district in Balochistan. According to local reports and human rights groups, the attackers were part of a Pakistan Army-linked militia operating in the region.

Latif Baloch, associated with Daily Intikhab and Aaj News, was a respected voice among the Baloch people. Known for his fearless documentation of disappearances, military excesses, and civil resistance in Balochistan, he had long faced threats. His killing is being widely seen as part of Pakistan’s alleged “kill and dump” policy targeting journalists, activists, and intellectuals in Balochistan.

The family of Latif faced tragedies earlier this year also. In February 2025, four of Latif’s relatives, including his son Saif Baloch, were reportedly abducted and later killed. Their deaths reportedly remain officially unacknowledged and uninvestigated, deepening fears that entire families are being targeted for elimination.

Human rights organisations and Baloch diaspora groups have condemned the murder, demanding urgent international attention. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, in a statement, called for the United Nations and global media watchdogs to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for what they termed “crimes against humanity.”

Observers warn that the silencing of critical voices in Balochistan through brute force poses a grave threat not just to press freedom but to regional stability and civil liberties in Pakistan.