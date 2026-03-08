The GCC has strongly condemned Iranian offensives against Bahrain and Kuwait, calling them "dangerous acts of aggression." Meanwhile, Iran's IRGC claims the strikes are part of an operation targeting US and Israeli military positions.

GCC Condemns Iranian Aggression

The ongoing Iranian offensives against Bahrain and Kuwait represent "dangerous acts of aggression" that jeopardise the security and stability of the entire region. The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) warned that these strikes have exposed Tehran's "escalatory approach" amidst the current regional conflict.

In a formal statement published on the GCC's official website, Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed in the "strongest" terms the council's "condemnation and denunciation of the nefarious Iranian attack" which specifically aimed at Gulf territories. The GCC is a powerful regional bloc comprising six member nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. Albudaiwi condemned the deliberate targeting of vital infrastructure, stating that striking civilian sites "constitutes a flagrant and unacceptable violation of all international norms and charters."

Furthermore, the Secretary General affirmed that the council remains united in its support for the affected member states. He emphasised that the GCC countries stand firmly with Bahrain and Kuwait in protecting their security, safeguarding their sovereignty and maintaining the safety of their vital facilities.

Iran's Operation 'True Promise 4'

This regional condemnation comes as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) declared the commencement of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4. The IRGC is targeting American and Israeli positions in response to what it termed a new wave of "unprovoked US-Israeli aggression towards the Islamic Republic," Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Missile Strikes on Israeli Targets

In a formal announcement released on Saturday, the elite military wing detailed the latest phase as a series of integrated drone and missile barrages. The operation specifically directed missile counter-offensives against Israeli military infrastructure located in the northern regions of the occupied territories. The IRGC specified that these strikes were carried out using newly developed solid-fuel missile technology by its Aerospace Division. "In this strategic and multidimensional operation, Zionist military targets in [the occupied city of] Haifa were struck by the IRGC's Aerospace Division's new solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles, which possess terminal guidance capability up to the point of impact," the official dispatch stated.

Strikes on US-Linked Facilities

Furthermore, the Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that unmanned aerial systems were deployed to strike a specific site housing American personnel. The military statement noted that drone units "successfully targeted the location where American forces are stationed in 'Marina,' in the vicinity of the buildings of the 'Warner Brothers' company." Simultaneously, the IRGC Navy engaged facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. According to the Corps, naval forces hit the command centre for unmanned surface vessels and military support hangars at Salman Port, which they described as belonging to "American terrorist forces."

Impact within Occupied Territories

Commenting on the internal situation within the occupied territories, the IRGC claimed that their monitoring suggests the Israeli administration is "attempting to create a human shield to protect its military personnel by confining residents of the occupied territories to northern and central areas." The Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the persistence of these retaliatory strikes has led to continuous emergency sirens across the region. The IRGC noted that following these "smart attacks," the atmosphere in the occupied territories has shifted into a permanent state of "siren after siren."

Long-Term Escalation and Previous Targets

The military statement concluded by affirming that the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared for a long-term escalation, warning that their units "are lying in wait for American forces with precision and planning." Operation True Promise 4 was initiated immediately following the start of foreign strikes last Saturday.

Since then, the IRGC has reportedly launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones at strategic interests. These have included targets in Tel Aviv, the "holy occupied city of al-Quds," and the technology centre of Be'er Sheva. Previous reports also claim successful engagements against the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and a destroyer in the Indian Ocean. (ANI)