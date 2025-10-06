France’s Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned hours after unveiling his new Cabinet. President Macron accepted his resignation, deepening the nation's political deadlock. Lecornu faced protests over spending cuts and pressure from Opposition.

France's new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has resigned, just hours after the cabinet was unveiled. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Sebastien Lecornu's resignation as Prime Minister, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock. Macron named Lecornu last month to the post, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late Sunday was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

New Cabinet announcement amid political turmoil

On Sunday, France unveiled a new Cabinet largely made up of returning ministers, as the country faces deep political challenges, EuroNews reported. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu had reappointed several ministers from Les Républicains (LR), retained loyal Macronists, and recalled key figures like Bruno Le Maire and Éric Woerth.

Pressure from protests and political divisions

Lecornu had been under intense pressure for weeks due to nationwide protests over proposed public spending cuts. The formation of the Cabinet came after several rounds of consultations, including debates over whether Rachida Dati would remain in office amid a judicial controversy and who would take over the Armed Forces portfolio.

Opposition and party tensions

Opposition and political allies applied significant pressure, particularly on economic policies. Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans and resigning Minister of the Interior, warned that his party's participation 'was not a given at all'. The new government was seen as a critical step ahead of the general policy speech (DPG) scheduled for Tuesday, which opposition parties are eagerly awaiting.

Lecornu's resignation

Despite finally assembling his Cabinet, Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, just hours after the announcement. He acknowledged the difficulty of governing without a majority in the National Assembly and stated he would avoid using Article 49.3 of the Constitution to push through his budget. Lecornu described himself as 'the weakest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic', emphasising the need for consensus in a divided Parliament.

