The US, UK and France have blocked Pakistan and China’s request to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade under the UN’s 1267 sanctions regime, citing lack of evidence tying them to Al Qaeda or ISIL.

The United States, United Kingdom and France have blocked a joint Pakistan-China proposal at the UN to sanction the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade, just weeks after Washington designated both groups as Foreign Terrorist Organisations. Pakistan and China together submitted a proposal to the UN Security Council to list the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing, the Majeed Brigade, as terrorist entities under the UN 1267 sanctions regime. The 1267 regime focuses on groups linked to Al Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIL, imposing travel bans, asset freezes and arms embargoes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that BLA, Majeed Brigade and other terrorist groups like ISIL-K, Al Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and East Turkistan Islamic Movement operate from sanctuaries in Afghanistan. He claimed that more than 60 terror camps enable cross-border attacks.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Why China joined Pakistan's bid to sanction the BLA

China has major investments in Balochistan including the Hub power plant and other CPEC projects. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade have targeted Chinese nationals and infrastructure in the region.

Because of these threats, China has strong security interests in seeing militant groups like the BLA designated internationally. By supporting Pakistan's bid to list the BLA under the UN 1267 regime, China aims to push for stronger global counter-terrorism cooperation and protection for its investments and personnel. The coal plant at Hub is one of many Chinese-backed projects perceived as being under risk from separatist violence in Balochistan.

Earlier this year, a viral video showed a man claiming to be a fighter from the Baloch Liberation Army. In the clip he warned China and Pakistan, saying China entered Balochistan without the consent of the Baloch people. He claimed the BLA has formed a special unit to target Chinese officials and said that they will carry out continuous operations to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fail. He also directly warned Xi Jinping to leave Baloch land and waters. The video is a claim by the speaker and has not been independently verified.

Scroll to load tweet…

Why US, UK and France blocked the bid

The United States, United Kingdom and France placed a technical hold on the proposal. They argued that there is insufficient evidence to convincingly link the BLA and the Majeed Brigade to Al Qaeda or ISIL, which is required for designation under the 1267 Committee.

This does not mean outright rejection; but the hold suggests more documentation or proof is needed.

US designation and domestic response in Pakistan

Earlier in August 2025, the US State Department officially declared the BLA and the Majeed Brigade to be Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). Pakistan welcomed the US action, seeing it as support for its counterterrorism claims and efforts.

Scroll to load tweet…

Human rights concerns in Balochistan

During the 7th Balochistan International Conference, held at the Geneva Press Club along with the 60th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, human rights lawyer Reed Brody spoke strongly about rights abuses in Balochistan. He asked for independent investigations into enforced disappearances, killings outside the law and harassment of women activists. He urged authorities to release those detained for peaceful protests and restore internet access in affected areas. Brody stressed that though repression can be strong, survivors and victims refusing to stay silent are essential for justice.

Implications and what to expect

The technical hold means the proposal to list BLA and Majeed Brigade under UN sanctions is stalled for now. More evidence must be provided for the 1267 committee to act. For Pakistan, this is a diplomatic setback as it wants multilateral sanction tools to counter what it says are cross-border attacks from Afghan territory.

The US designation helps Pakistan domestically and internationally, but UN listing carries stronger powers like freezing assets globally, restricting movement of members, and so on. The human rights issues in Balochistan remain part of the international debate. Pressure for investigations and accountability is likely to increase.

(With inputs from agencies)