India and the UAE held the 6th JCCA meeting in Abu Dhabi, reviewing cooperation on consular services, visa facilitation, and mutual legal assistance. India thanked the UAE for its support of the large Indian community living there.

India and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday held the 6th Meeting of the Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) in Abu Dhabi, during which both sides reviewed cooperation on consular services, visa facilitation, and mutual legal assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

According to the MEA, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) Arun Kumar Chatterjee, while the UAE side was headed by Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting followed detailed technical-level consultations between officials from both countries.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Citizen Welfare

During the discussion, India expressed appreciation for the UAE's continued support for the large Indian community in the Emirates, acknowledging the diaspora's role as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens residing in each other's territory.

"India appreciated the support extended by the UAE leadership and authorities for the welfare of the large Indian community residing in the UAE, which serves as a vital bridge in strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries," the release stated.

The discussions between the two sides reflected on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Key Areas for Deeper Cooperation

The two sides also reviewed progress since the last JCCA meeting held in New Delhi in May 2024 and agreed to deepen cooperation in four key areas of information sharing and consular access, mutual legal assistance and extradition, visa policy liberalisation and establishing a structured review mechanism to monitor developments.

"Both sides exchanged their experiences and best practices followed in the consular domain. The discussions resulted in progress in the following four key areas: i. Enhanced information flow and consular access ii. Expedited cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition cases iii. Progressive liberalisation of visa policies iv. An institutionalised review mechanism," the release added.

Next Meeting in 2026

Both sides also agreed to hold the 7th meeting of the JCCA in India in 2026 on mutually convenient dates. (ANI)