Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in a case involving alleged campaign funding from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He was acquitted of other charges but continues to deny wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in a corruption case involving illicit campaign funding from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The ruling was delivered by a Paris criminal court, which found that Sarkozy benefited from millions of euros to finance his 2007 election campaign, reports AFP.

The court, however, acquitted Sarkozy of charges of passive corruption and illegal campaign financing, which had been central to the case. Sarkozy has denied all wrongdoing, insisting that the allegations are politically motivated.

Accusations of secret funding from Libya

The case dates back to 2013, when French prosecutors launched an investigation after Saif al-Islam, the son of Gaddafi, accused Sarkozy of receiving millions from his father's regime. The funds were allegedly meant to help Sarkozy secure victory in the 2007 presidential election, in return for improving Libya's global image, BBC reported.

The prosecution argued that Sarkozy promised to help Gaddafi shed his pariah status in the West. In 2014, businessman Ziad Takieddine, who served as a go-between for France and the Middle East, claimed he had proof that Sarkozy’s campaign was “abundantly” funded by Tripoli. He alleged the payments continued even after Sarkozy became president.

Other high-profile charges against Sarkozy

This is not the first time Sarkozy has faced legal trouble. In 2021, he was found guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence a legal investigation. He became the first former French president to receive a custodial sentence, though he was allowed to serve it under house arrest with an electronic tag.

In 2024, Sarkozy was also convicted of overspending during his 2012 re-election campaign and trying to cover it up by hiring a PR firm. He was sentenced to one year in prison, with six months suspended.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy also charged

The scandal has also drawn in Sarkozy’s wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, a former supermodel and singer. In 2024, she was charged with hiding evidence in the Libya case and associating with wrongdoers to commit fraud. She has denied all allegations and insists she is innocent.

Sarkozy maintains innocence

Following the latest ruling, Sarkozy, now 70, repeated his claim that the case is politically driven. His legal team announced that they will file an appeal, continuing the long legal battle that has dogged him since leaving office in 2012.

Sarkozy remains a highly controversial figure in French politics. While some still view him as a strong leader, his repeated convictions have deeply damaged his reputation and overshadowed his presidency.