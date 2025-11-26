Cyprus House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou met President Droupadi Murmu on Constitution Day, discussing democratic experiences. She also held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and VP C.P. Radhakrishnan to deepen bilateral ties.

Cyprus House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou, who is on an official visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday during a series of high-level diplomatic engagements.

The meeting took place on the Constitution Day of India, and President Murmu said the occasion was an ideal moment to share India's democratic and parliamentary experiences with a close partner like Cyprus.

She said she was confident that India-Cyprus relations would continue to strengthen across all areas of cooperation. "The President said that Constitution Day is an ideal occasion to share our democratic and parliamentary experiences with a good friend and partner like Cyprus. She expressed confidence that India-Cyprus ties would continue to strengthen across all sectors of cooperation, " President's office tweeted on X.

Engagements with EAM S Jaishankar

Demetriou is leading a parliamentary delegation that has been meeting with senior Indian leaders since Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the delegation met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral ties.

Jaishankar wrote on X that the discussions were anchored in shared "democratic values, respect for territorial integrity, and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation". He added that he was confident Cyprus's upcoming presidency of the European Union in 2026 would help advance India-EU relations.

Meeting with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also received the delegation at Parliament House yesterday.

In a post on X, he said the talks highlighted the long-standing relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges. "Hon'ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi. Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations," he posted. (ANI)