Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details

    In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was back up again after the social media company's new owner Elon Musk tweeted that the account will be reinstated.

    In a tweet, Musk said, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated on Twitter.

    In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

    Also read: Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief

    Trump's Twitter account appeared to be back as of Saturday evening and the last tweet was dated January 8, 2021 in which Trump had said, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

    In January 2021, Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

    Twitter's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde was at the forefront of the dramatic decision to suspend the former US President's Twitter account.

    Also read: After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Gadde had tweeted that the "account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We've also published our policy enforcement analysis - you can read more about our decision here."

    Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were among the top Twitter executives fired by Musk immediately after he took control of the social media company following a 44 billion dollar acquisition.

    At the time when Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, it showed that he had one million followers and that number quickly grew to 2.1 million in just under 30 minutes.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief gcw

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong un s daughter during ballistic missile test gcw

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong-un's daughter during ballistic missile test

    Indian origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University gcw

    Indian-origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details AJR

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet' AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet'

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England

    Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud AJR

    'Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Mount Maunganui/2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma

    Numerology Prediction for November 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon