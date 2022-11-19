Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday initiated the keenly anticipated consultations with his government allies on the all-important appointment of a new Army chief, even as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that a name would be announced by Tuesday or Wednesday, the Dawn News reported on Saturday.
     

    Internal rift within Pakistan govt over appointment of new Army chief gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    With prominent officials of the ruling coalition making inconsistent remarks on the crucial topic, disagreements over the selection of the next Army commander appear to have grown in the Pakistani government. It is an administrative matter to choose General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 61, who will lead the Army until his retirement on November 29, as his replacement. The law gives the current prime minister the authority to choose any of the top three-star generals.

    According to the Dawn News on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began the eagerly awaited consultations with his coalition partners on Friday regarding the crucial appointment of a new Army chief, despite Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's announcement that a name would be revealed by Tuesday or Wednesday.

    Also Read | World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong-un's daughter during ballistic missile test

    Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the next Army leader will be chosen within a day or two after deliberations were finished. Any delay on the case, he claimed, would not be "proper."

    Another noteworthy occurrence was when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari stated that his party supported the army's advancement system and that the institution would be harmed if the military chief's selection was politicised.

    Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa not to seek extension, will retire after 5 weeks

    The Dawn story cited sources that claimed that Prime Minister Sharif, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, had also met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), over the appointment of the Army commander.

    In accordance with the regulations, the army submits a list of potential candidates for the position of army chief, and a summary is forwarded to the prime minister via the Defence Ministry to make the selection. The induction ceremony of the new Army chief will take place on November 29.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Also Read | Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

     

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong un s daughter during ballistic missile test gcw

    World gets rare glimpse of Kim Jong-un's daughter during ballistic missile test

    Indian origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University gcw

    Indian-origin academician Sunil Kumar named as next president of Tufts University

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details AJR

    Democrat Nancy Pelosi to step down from post after Republicans take over US House; check details

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas - adt

    Indian citizens no longer require police certificates for Saudi visas

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Mount Maunganui/2nd T20I: Things that Suryakumar Yadav does I wouldn't even dream of doing - Glenn Phillips-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Things that Suryakumar does I wouldn't even dream of doing' - Phillips

    Shraddha was energetic lively person didnt expect Aaftab to go to this extent Ex colleague gcw

    Shraddha was 'energetic', didn't expect Aaftab to go to this extent: Ex-colleague

    Weekend Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has India head coach Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Why has Rahul Dravid not travelled to New Zealand? Ravichandran Ashwin explains

    Anyone who writes software please report Elon Musk message to Twitter engineers after mass resignation gcw

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon