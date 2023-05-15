Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to sue anti-graft body for arresting him; check details

On May 9, the former Pakistan PM was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his PTI party.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday (May 15) decided to file cases against the country's top graft buster for abducting him from the Islamabad High Court on corruption charges.

On May 9, the former Pakistan PM was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his PTI party.

39-year-old Indian national shot dead by off-duty constable in Uganda: Reports

The party has also announced registering murder cases against those responsible for opening fire on unarmed, peaceful people protesting in the wake of 70-year-old Imran's arrest.

The arrest by the Pakistan Rangers triggered unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in the country's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the historic Corps Commander's House in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Imran's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

The party will name the interior minister, caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, inspectors general police of the two provinces and other senior officials in its first information reports, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Rishi Sunak in surprise UK visit

The party has also demanded an independent investigation into the incidents of vandalism and arson that took place on May 9 to be undertaken by a high-level commission comprising top court judges.

All this was decided on Sunday during a high-level meeting of the PTI leaders chaired by Imran Khan in Lahore. The meeting was called to devise the party's future course of action in the wake of rising unrest and lawlessness in the country.

The meeting deliberated on the current political situation, open violations of the Constitution by the incumbent government, suspension of fundamental rights and illegal arrests of the PTI leaders, workers and common citizens.

It strongly condemned the abduction of former prime minister Imran Khan from the IHC. The meeting decided to register an FIR against the NAB and Rangers, the report added.

Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response'

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Khan said democracy in Pakistan is at an all-time low and the judiciary is the only hope for the country. The government is petrified of elections as it fears being wiped out by the PTI at the polls, Imran said during an interview with an international media outlet on Sunday.

The former premier claimed that the incumbent government is trying to remove him from the political scene by putting him behind bars or assassinating him before announcing polls. Two attempts have been made on my life; my house has been raided for 24 hours and I have been detained, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)