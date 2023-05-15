Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Rishi Sunak in surprise UK visit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his surprise visit to the United Kingdom as he presses European leaders for more military aid.

In a tweet, the Ukranian President confirmed he would meet his "friend" Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hold "substantive negotiations".

On Thursday, the Unied Kingdom confirmed it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy has been meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.

Citing several Western intelligence sources, a news agency said the 'game-changer' weapons come ahead of a looming counteroffensive from Ukraine.

The Royal Air Force's (RAF) long-range cruise missile, Storm Shadow, have a sprawling range of up to 190 missiles. It is reportedly said that the missile could reach deep into occupied territory.

One Western official told the news agency that the UK government has received 'assurances' from Kyiv that the Ukranian government will only use the missiles in Ukranian sovereign territory, not inside Russia.

This missile is typically launched from the air and has been adapted to allow a strike capability from land-based launchers.