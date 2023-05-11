Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia on Thursday (May 11) vowed to launch an 'adequate response' to the United Kingdom after reports of it supplied "cruise missiles" to Ukraine surfaced. Speaking to a news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that British defence officials gave Kyiv multiple Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

    Citing several Western intelligence sources, the news agency said the 'game-changer' weapons come ahead of a looming counteroffensive from Ukraine.

    The Royal Air Force's (RAF) long-range cruise missile, Storm Shadow, have a sprawling range of up to 190 missiles. It is reportedly said that the missile could reach deep into occupied territory.

    One Western official told the news agency that the UK government has received 'assurances' from Kyiv that the Ukranian government will only use the missiles in Ukranian sovereign territory, not inside Russia.

    This missile is typically launched from the air and has been adapted to allow a strike capability from land-based launchers.

    The Storm Shadow has the range to strike deep into Russian-held territory in Eastern Ukraine. However, UK PM Rishi Sunak is understood to have received assurances that the missiles will not be used for anything other than defensive purposes.

    "Back in February at the Munich Security Conference the UK Prime Minister indicated his ambition for the UK to become the first nation to provide Ukraine with a long-range capability. This ambition has not changed," a western intelligence official said

    According to reports, the UK has placed "informal, but strict, conditions" on the use of such lethal force.

