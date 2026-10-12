Foreign ambassadors, including from Palestine, Serbia, and Ukraine, joined Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. They praised the festival's enthusiasm and cultural diversity, highlighting its role in strengthening people-to-people relationships.

Foreign ambassadors, including representatives from Palestine, Serbia, Ukraine, Eritrea and Thailand, participated in Navratri celebrations in Gujarat on Sunday, praising the festival's enthusiasm, cultural diversity and role in strengthening people-to-people ties.

Diplomats Hail Cultural Diversity in Ahmedabad

At the celebrations in Ahmedabad, Ambassador of Serbia to India Sinisa Pavic said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of young people participating in the programme and highlighted the importance of diplomatic representatives experiencing India's diversity. "I am fascinated by the enthusiasm of the young people participating in this programme. It is the most important for us diplomatic representatives of all the states to go to India because India is rich in diversity," Pavic told ANI.

Ambassador of Palestine to India Abdullah M. Abu Shawesh expressed appreciation to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the arrangements. "Much appreciation to His Excellency the CM of Gujarat. I am really very excited to see the organisation that brought all these people together," he told ANI.

Ambassador of Ukraine to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said Gujarat felt like home to him, recalling Ukraine's participation in the Vibrant Gujarat event. "I feel like home in Gujarat because Ukraine has always participated in the Vibrant Gujarat event, which was initiated by PM Modi. We pray for the prosperity of the Indian people," Polishchuk said.

Ambassador of Eritrea Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, who said he had been visiting the celebrations for years, highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges in building relationships between people. "I come here every year. It is incredible, India. To be an ambassador is to create a people-to-people relationship. I have been here since 19 years; I have come here 15 times since PM Modi was the Chief Minister," Woldemariam said.

Ambassador of Thailand to India Chavanart Thangsumphant also praised the festival and the participants' enthusiasm. "It is the most stunning festival I have ever seen. They all danced very enthusiastically," she told ANI.

Foreign Delegates Participate in Vadodara Garba

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, foreign delegates, including 25 ambassadors, participated in traditional Garba at Lakshmi Vilas Palace during ‘Aikyam 2026’ on the first day of Navratri.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad of the erstwhile royal family of Baroda said the participation of foreign delegates in Garba offered them an opportunity to experience the region's culture and traditions. "It is wonderful that delegates from so many countries have come and participated in Garba. They are taking back a glimpse of Baroda's culture and cherished memories with them. They are absolutely delighted; they had never seen so many people dancing together in such harmony and devotion before," Gaekwad told reporters.

Garba's Journey to Global Recognition

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that Garba, an integral part of the state's cultural heritage and folk traditions, has gained global recognition through the Vibrant Navratri Festival initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the inauguration of the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026, organised by the state government's Tourism Department, Patel said initiatives such as the Vibrant Global Summit had provided a global platform for Gujarat's trade, industry and entrepreneurial spirit.

About Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is marked by religious rituals, devotional singing and traditional dances, including Garba and Dandiya. (ANI)