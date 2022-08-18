Flash flood in northern China kills 16, dozens missing: Report

According to scientists, extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as temperatures rise. Severe flooding in southern China in June displaced more than half a million people and caused an estimated $250 million in damage.

As many as sixteen people lost their lives and dozens are reported missing in flash flooding in northwest China after a sudden downpour triggered mudslides and caused a river to change course, state media CCTV reported on Thursday. The floods took place in a mountainous region of Datong county in Qinghai province, affecting more than 6,000 people from six villages.

"As of noon on the 18th, 16 people have been killed and 36 are missing," CCTV reported, saying rescue work was underway. The deluge comes during a summer of extreme weather in China, with multiple cities clocking their hottest days on record.

A video feed of the aftermath published by state media showed roads covered in mud, uprooted trees, damaged homes and rescue workers carrying shovels. A "frontline headquarters" has been set up to organise the emergency response, according to the state media report.

"The rescue work is progressing in an orderly manner," the report said, adding that the flash flood on Wednesday night had triggered the situation.

According to scientists, extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as temperatures rise. Severe flooding in southern China in June displaced more than half a million people and caused an estimated $250 million in damage.

On Wednesday, Chinese authorities warned that heavy rains were also expected to hit northern regions of the country including the capital Beijing and its neighbouring Tianjin and Hebei.

Earlier this week, President Xi Jinping called on officials in the northeastern Liaoning province to "ensure the safety of people's lives in flood control", state media reported.

Meanwhile, millions of people in southwest China are facing rolling power cuts after a crushing heatwave led to an electricity supply crunch that has forced factories to halt work.