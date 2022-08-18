Emirates to operate world’s largest A380 on Dubai-Bengaluru route; Know all about it

Being the world’s largest airplane, it has all the luxurious facilities and amenities at its disposal. Now, Emirates airlines will deploy this aircraft on the Dubai-Bengaluru route from October 30, 2022. All you need to know about it.

To describe the Emirates A380 as an engineering wonder would not be an exaggeration. It has all the opulent comforts and services at its disposal because it is the largest aeroplane in the world. From October 30, 2022, Emirates Airlines will use this aircraft on the Dubai-Bengaluru route. Up till today, Emirates Airlines has used a Boeing 777 to fly passengers between Dubai and Bengaluru. So let's speak about the qualities that make the A380 the largest passenger aeroplane in the world before it touches down in Bengaluru.

The Emirates A380 is as long as two blue whales (72.7 metres), as tall as five giraffes, and weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes (24.1 meter). Additionally, it has a staggering 4 million pieces. In addition to having better legroom and the biggest displays in every class, the A380 offers 45 percent more seating capacity than the Boeing 777. The Emirates fleet consists of 118 A380 aircraft in total. Since 2018, it has flown more than 1 billion kilometres and carried more than 105 million passengers. The A380's shortest trip is 1,700 km between Dubai and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, while its longest flight is 14,193 miles between Dubai and Auckland in New Zealand.

The Emirates A380 features everything a traveller might want, from private suites and shower spas in first class to flat-bed seats in business class to more space, wireless bluetooth communication, and unique lighting in economy class. In reality, there is in-flight Wi-Fi available the entire time. There is an onboard lounge aboard the A380 for passengers flying business class. Additionally, the firm has begun operating a new Premium Economy Class between a few locations. The maximum flying range of the A380, powered by a GP7200 RR Trent 900 engine, is 8,000 nautical miles (roughly 15,000 km). It flies at a 43,100-foot altitude during cruise.