    Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate, brings back Stalin-era award

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women to have 10 or more children to restore demographics. The initiative includes a one-payment of £13,500 to give birth to, and keep alive, 10 children.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    In order to reverse the demographic problem that the Covid-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine war caused, Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering money to women who have 10 or more children. Experts have called the scheme, which includes a single payment of £13,500 (approximately Rs 13,15,756) to conceive and raise 10 children, a desperate effort.

    Dr. Jenny Mathers, a specialist in Russian politics and security, spoke to Times Radio host Henry Bonsu about the Mother Heroine incentive programme, a new initiative Putin introduced to help the country's decreasing population.

    The news comes as estimates of the number of troops killed in Ukraine are approaching 50,000 and Russia announced its highest daily coronavirus infections since March of this year. According to Dr. Mathers, Putin has said that those with big families are more patriotic.

    The Mother Heroine award, which dates back to the Soviet era, is given to mothers who have ten or more children, according to Bonsu. It's an effort to address Russia's demographic issue, which the conflict in Ukraine has made worse.

    "In accordance with the directive, mothers will get a one-time payment of 1 million roubles, or around £13,500, once their tenth kid turns one, provided that the other nine children are all still alive. This comes off as hopeless. Is it?" he inquired.

    Dr Mathers said, "It is, in fact. It is quite hopeless. Since the 1990s, Russia has sometimes struggled with its demography in terms of trying to fill the nation with enough people." He claimed that in addition to the conflict in Ukraine, the COVID-19 outbreak has seriously harmed Russia's demography.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
