FBI and Mexican forces apprehended top fugitive Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, triggering violent clashes in Sinaloa. The US government has issued an urgent security alert, advising citizens in the region to shelter in place amid the ongoing unrest.

FBI Captures Cartel Leader El Chapo Isidro Prompting Sinaloa Unrest

Washington DC [US], November 22 (ANI): In a major cross-border enforcement breakthrough that swiftly triggered retaliatory unrest on the ground, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, one of its Ten Most Wanted fugitives, following a Mexican military operation backed by US assistance. The arrest prompted the US State Department to issue an urgent security alert for American citizens across parts of Mexico's Sinaloa state after overnight armed clashes, road blockades and vehicle fires erupted in its wake.

Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, faces accusations of heading a Sinaloa Cartel network that smuggled lethal narcotics, including fentanyl, into American communities. Confirming the apprehension on November 21, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that Mexican forces had detained the alleged cartel boss with US backing, highlighting it as the 11th arrest of an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive under the Trump administration.

“Another FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive is off the board. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has been captured by Mexican forces with U.S. assistance,” Patel said in a statement, thanking law enforcement counterparts in Mexico as well as the US agencies involved in the operation.

According to the US Department of Justice, Meza-Flores was apprehended on November 20 in Guasave, located in Mexico's Sinaloa state, following an investigation led by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). The operation also resulted in the capture of a second alleged cartel figure, German Rolando Galvez Meza, known as “El Serafin”.

Praising the HSTF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for tracking down Meza-Flores and aiding the operation, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin underscored the reach of the joint effort. “The arrest of Chapo Isidro demonstrates the outstanding strength and reach of the Homeland Security Task Force,” Mullin said in the Justice Department statement. He noted that Meza-Flores's syndicate was accused of pouring lethal narcotics into American neighbourhoods and subjecting communities to extreme violence.

“This operation sends an unmistakable message, cartel leaders cannot hide behind borders, money, or brutality,” Mullin said, adding that the task force will press ahead with efforts to break up criminal and terrorist networks, bring their leaders to justice and safeguard Americans.

The probe brought together the FBI's Washington and San Diego field offices, HSI San Diego, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Marshals Service, according to the Justice Department. As news of Meza-Flores's capture reverberated across Sinaloa, the US Consulate General in Hermosillo released a notice on November 21 stating that it was tracking reports of active security operations, armed clashes, road blockades, vehicle fires and unrest in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato. Calling on Americans in the affected zones to remain vigilant against the risk of further violence throughout the state, the consulate advised residents to shelter in place, curtail non-essential movement and steer clear of Mexican Federal Highway 15 between Los Mochis and Culiacan.