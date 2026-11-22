Dozens of Homes Torched in Narail After Killing of Two BNP Leaders

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 22 (ANI): People allegedly associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacked, vandalised and set fire to dozens of houses and shops belonging to Awami League leaders and activists in Narail district, in apparent retaliation for the killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders earlier this week, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune. The attacks took place in Bendar Char village of Kalia upazila on Friday afternoon and continued into the night, targeting properties associated with the activities-banned Awami League.

Among the properties targeted were the ancestral home of former Narail-1 lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti and the residence of former Kalia municipality mayor Fakir Mushfiqur Rahman Liton. According to Dhaka Tribune, the fire service reported that more than 50 residential structures across approximately 20 to 25 homesteads were gutted. Several shops at Bardia Bazar were also set on fire. However, local administration officials estimated that between 15 and 20 houses had been vandalised, with several structures set ablaze.

The violence followed Wednesday's killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders, Shaheen Molla, general secretary of Kalia municipal Krishak Dal, and Sohel Molla, general secretary of the Kalia upazila unit of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS). Both were critically injured after their motorcycle procession came under attack at Bot Tola intersection in Bendar Char. They were initially taken to Kalia Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to hospitals in Khulna, where they were declared dead.

Residents alleged that people associated with the BNP were involved in Friday's attacks, while local BNP leaders denied the allegations. Kalia Upazila BNP General Secretary SM Wahiduzzaman Milu rejected claims that party leaders or activists had organised or participated in the arson attacks. He also dismissed social media claims that more than 200 houses had been targeted.

Police said an agitated group, including relatives of the two slain BNP leaders, gathered in the village around 4:45 pm on Friday and attacked houses belonging to Awami League activists allegedly involved in Wednesday's killings. Additional police personnel were subsequently deployed to bring the situation under control. In a statement on Saturday, Narail police rejected social media allegations that Hindu households and businesses had been targeted, describing the claims as fabricated. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder alleged that previously recorded and AI-generated videos were circulated to misrepresent the violence.

Meanwhile, the incidents have added to political tensions in Bangladesh amid former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to the country in December. On November 20, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir described those allegedly involved in attacks across the country as terrorist groups and warned of action against perpetrators. His remarks followed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's warning against arson attacks and political killings. Addressing a rally in Lalmonirhat, Rahman said, "Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers." Amid the unrest, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed 96 platoons across several districts to maintain law and order. India, meanwhile, reiterated its desire for a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi would not comment on Bangladesh's internal developments. Separately, Hasina's legal counsel has approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a fresh passport and National Identity Card for the former premier, who has been living in India since August 2024.