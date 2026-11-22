Chaotic scene unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained 2 people on a crowded jet bridge while passengers were boarding a flight to Los Angeles on November 21. The arrests were captured on video, showing officers struggling with capturing at least one person.

A chaotic scene unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained two people on a crowded jet bridge while passengers were boarding a flight to Los Angeles on Saturday, November 21. The arrests were captured on video, showing officers struggling with at least one person as distressed relatives and fellow passengers watched.

Footage showed a woman crying and shouting that her daughter was being taken away and that she had a work permit. Another video shared by RT carried the caption: ‘THEY'RE TAKING MY DAD' — WOMAN CLINGS to ICE AGENT'S LEG as officers DETAIN PERSON at Seattle Airport DROPS TO HER KNEES, CRYING and SCREAMING ‘WE HAVE WORK PERMIT' — RT (@RT_com), November 21, 2026.

Watch the viral video here:

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ICE said the operation targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national whom the agency accused of overstaying his visa. During the confrontation, another passenger, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, allegedly threw hot coffee at officers. ICE said she had also overstayed her visa and could face charges of assaulting a federal officer.

The incident occurred as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 am. The enforcement action delayed the flight and took place during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Alaska Airlines said ICE had not provided advance notice of the operation. "We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests." It added that it remained committed to "treating every guest with dignity and respect".

The Port of Seattle also described the incident as distressing for the affected family and other passengers, saying local authorities would "engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred". It is examining whether previously agreed airport protocols were followed.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson strongly criticised ICE's actions, describing its tactics as "deeply un-American" and calling for the agency's abolition.

"The video is horrific and it is chilling," Ferguson said at a news conference. "We need a system of immigration enforcement and border security that is effective, ethical and humane. And ICE is not it. It is beyond reform."

He also questioned how agents accessed the jet bridge and whether they violated a state law restricting facial coverings worn by law enforcement officers.

April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, said union members were aboard the flight. Criticising the operation, she said: "Airport workers are already managing extraordinary stress, passengers are already anxious and instead of restoring calm and confidence, federal agents introduced more fear and more chaos."

ICE has stepped up airport arrests since the summer, particularly targeting people suspected of overstaying visas. Alaska Airlines and airport authorities are seeking clarification about the operation and whether established procedures were followed.

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