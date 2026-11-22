Nepal's former advisor highlights the upcoming Prime Ministerial visit to India as a vital opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, boost connectivity, and address the long-pending Eminent Persons Group report to foster mutual cooperation.

Nepal PM Upcoming India Visit To Boost Bilateral Ties And Cooperation

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's first official visit to India since assuming office, former advisor to the Nepal Prime Minister Rajan Bhattarai has expressed hope that the visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance connectivity and address long-pending issues between the two neighbouring countries. Speaking to ANI, Bhattarai highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it comes after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years since the last visit by a Nepali Prime Minister to India, emphasising that regular high-level engagements are essential for maintaining strong diplomatic relations and advancing cooperation between the two countries.

“India and Nepal share a wide range of issues and agreements. We are the closest neighbours. When there are so many issues between our two countries and multiple areas of cooperation and coordination, high-level visits and understanding are always important,” he said. Highlighting India’s role as Nepal’s key development partner, biggest trade partner and largest investor, Bhattarai said Kathmandu expects discussions on post-disaster reconstruction and India’s continued assistance in times of crisis. “India has always been with us whenever we have faced difficulties in the past, whether during the earthquake, the COVID-19 pandemic or later. As close development partners, the visit is very important,” he said. Bhattarai said the two sides could explore cooperation in several emerging and strategic areas, including climate change, artificial intelligence and the use of advanced technologies to accelerate development. He also identified improved road and air connectivity, expansion of petroleum pipelines, and the possibility of gas pipeline connectivity as important areas that could feature in discussions. “Connectivity enhancement, road connectivity, air connectivity, maybe new petroleum pipelines or gas pipelines are areas where I think the two sides can discuss,” he said, adding that there could also be progress in areas such as cricket infrastructure and other bilateral cooperation initiatives. On longstanding issues between the two countries, Bhattarai particularly highlighted the pending report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), which was established jointly by India and Nepal to review the overall state of bilateral relations. He said the report, prepared through consensus after discussions between representatives of both countries, has remained pending for nearly eight years and expressed hope that the issue would be taken up during Shah’s visit. Bhattarai expressed hope that the pending report would receive attention and that the two sides would move towards a positive resolution. “We need very good relations with India, and that is what we expect,” he added. (ANI)