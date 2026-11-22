An electric car in China appears to have developed an unusual obsession with parking, repeatedly attempting the same manoeuvre 868 times overnight. The incident, captured on CCTV at an underground residential parking garage in Anhui province, has left social media users amused & raised questions about technology behind driverless parking systems.

An electric car in China appears to have developed an unusual obsession with parking, repeatedly attempting the same manoeuvre 868 times overnight. The bizarre incident, captured on CCTV at an underground residential parking garage in Anhui province, has left social media users amused and raised questions about the technology behind driverless parking systems.

The incident reportedly took place at around 3 am when a security guard heard unusual noises coming from the basement parking area. Upon investigating, he found an electric car moving forwards and backwards repeatedly, attempting to adjust its position in a parking space. What made the scene even stranger was that there was nobody inside the vehicle.

The car continued repeating the manoeuvre, seemingly unable to complete its parking attempt. The owner reportedly checked the vehicle's system records the following morning and discovered that its automatic parking function had been activated 868 times overnight. The vehicle eventually stopped beside another parked car.

A CCTV footage on X, describing the unusual episode: Electric Car Tries To Park Itself 868 Times In China

Watch the viral video here:

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An unattended electric car developed a serious case of parking perfectionism in a residential basement carpark in China's Anhui province. CCTV footage captured the driverless vehicle tirelessly maneuvering itself back and forth overnight, leaving a security guard baffled. The owner later checked the car's records and discovered its automatic parking function had activated 868 times.

The incident has triggered speculation about what caused the repeated parking attempts. One possibility is a software malfunction in the vehicle's automatic parking system. Another theory suggests that the owner may have repeatedly activated the remote parking feature through a smartphone application.

The incident also coincided with Huawei's second Qiankun Intelligent Driving competition in China, which reportedly attracted more than 190,000 participants. One category rewarded users for their assisted-parking activity. However, the competition rules reportedly counted qualifying activity only between 6 am and 10 pm. The CCTV footage alone does not establish whether the overnight activity was connected to the competition.

Social media users had plenty of humorous explanations for the unusual episode. One commented, "Car ko OCD ho gaya, lo ab insaan kahan jaye," joking that even cars were developing obsessive habits.

Another user suggested, "Maybe the car was stuck in an if and else loop."

Other reactions included:

"My cleaner robot does the same thing."

"The car must have tapped into GTA."

"I swear, that's my ex-girlfriend in there."

"Hear me out, maybe we don't need driverless vehicles."

While the footage has entertained viewers, it has also drawn attention to questions about the reliability of automated parking technology. The exact cause of the incident remains unconfirmed.