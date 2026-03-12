Kim Jong Un and daughter, Kim Ju Ae, visited munitions factory, where they test-fired newly developed pistols. The event highlighted Pyongyang's efforts to modernize its conventional weapons, strengthen military readiness. The daughter's frequent appearances at military events have fueled speculation that she is being groomed as a potential heir.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter Kim Ju Ae have drawn global attention after photographs showed them test-firing newly developed pistols during a visit to a munitions factory in the secretive country. The images, released by North Korea’s state media, quickly went viral and highlighted Pyongyang’s efforts to modernise its conventional weapons production.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to official reports, Kim inspected a facility that manufactures light weapons, including pistols and other portable firearms. During the visit, he reviewed a newly designed handgun that has recently entered production and personally tested it at a shooting range within the factory complex. His daughter, who accompanied him on the inspection tour, was also seen firing the weapon in the released photographs.

Scroll to load tweet…

North Korean state media said the factory plays an important role in boosting the combat efficiency of the country’s armed forces. Kim reportedly stressed the need to modernise the production process and improve the quality and output of small arms to strengthen military readiness.

The visit marked one of Kim’s latest appearances highlighting defence manufacturing as North Korea continues to develop both nuclear and conventional military capabilities. While the country is widely known for its missile and nuclear programmes, the leadership has also pushed for improvements in traditional weapon systems such as artillery, rifles and pistols.

Also Read: North Korea Power Play: Is Kim Jong Un Grooming Kim Ju Ae as Heir as Kim Yo Jong Looms?

However, the presence of Kim’s daughter at the event attracted as much attention as the weapons demonstration itself. Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 12 or 13 years old, has increasingly appeared alongside her father at major military events since her public debut in 2022. Analysts say her frequent appearances may signal that she is being groomed for a future leadership role in the tightly controlled state.

Experts believe these carefully staged public appearances serve both political and symbolic purposes. By showing his daughter participating in military-related activities, the regime may be reinforcing the image of continuity within the ruling Kim dynasty while presenting the next generation of leadership to the public.

The viral photographs come at a time when North Korea has been actively showcasing its military capabilities through weapons tests and defence industry visits. Observers say such displays are often intended to signal strength domestically and internationally while reinforcing the country’s long-term military ambitions.

As Kim Ju Ae continues to appear at high-profile military events, speculation about her possible future role in North Korea’s leadership is likely to grow further.

Also Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Entrenches Daughter As Likely Heir, Seoul Says