Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact Check: Did IDF send 'attack dogs' inside tunnels to go after Hamas terrorists? Truth about viral video

    As the conflict continues, Israel has acknowledged the deaths of 28 soldiers, and while the number of injured soldiers remains undisclosed, the wounded-to-killed ratio has been historically different in modern armies due to improved body armor and medical care.

    Fact Check: Did IDF send 'attack dogs' inside tunnels to go after Hamas terrorists? Truth about viral video AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Israel's recent military campaign in Gaza has faced scrutiny after the sharing of a video that purportedly depicted IDF attack dogs in action against Hamas-ISIS terrorists. However, it has come to light that the video was not current but instead an older training video. This incident is not the first time misleading videos have been shared by Israeli officials during conflicts, raising questions about the veracity of such content.

    Ofir Gendelman, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday shared a video he claimed shows “IDF attack dogs go after Hamas-ISIS terrorists inside their tunnels in the Gaza Strip.”

    “Hear the terrorists scream,” Gendelman added. Superimposed on the video in Arabic are the words, “Dogs chase Hamas dogs until victory.”

    Israel-Palestine war: Deadly airstrike on Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp claims over 30 lives; check details

    Yoav Zitun, a military correspondent for Ynet, a prominent Israeli news outlet, quickly identified the video as originating from previous years, possibly related to Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

    This revelation underscores concerns about the accuracy of the information being disseminated.

    It should be noted that this incident has not been officially shared by the Israeli military on social media platforms. Additionally, several observers have cast doubt on the video's authenticity, further complicating the narrative surrounding Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.

    Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH)

    Several social media users also pointed out that the video posted by Netanyahu’s spokesperson was almost certainly not what he claimed.

    As the conflict continues, Israel has acknowledged the deaths of 28 soldiers, and while the number of injured soldiers remains undisclosed, the wounded-to-killed ratio has been historically different in modern armies due to improved body armor and medical care.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel-Palestine war: Deadly airstrike on Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp claims over 30 lives; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Deadly airstrike on Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp claims over 30 lives; check details

    Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH) AJR

    Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH)

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Nepal earthquake latest updates casualties injured list

    128 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake rocks Nepal, over 100 injured

    Recent Stories

    Jai Ganesh: Malayalam Actress Jomol set to make grand comeback in Unni Mukundan starrer rkn

    Jai Ganesh: Malayalam Actress Jomol set to make grand comeback in Unni Mukundan starrer

    Black marketing of India vs SA tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales snt

    Black marketing of India vs SA WC tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales

    Jawan to Aarya 3: 5 OTT releases to watch on Sunday ATG

    Jawan to Aarya 3: 5 OTT releases to watch on Sunday

    Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in snake venom case, 'Will take this seriously' RKK

    Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in snake venom case, 'Will take this seriously'

    Delhi primary schools closed until November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for senior students AJR

    Delhi primary schools closed till November 10 as air quality worsens; Online classes offered for seniors

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon