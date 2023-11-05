Fact Check: Did IDF send 'attack dogs' inside tunnels to go after Hamas terrorists? Truth about viral video

As the conflict continues, Israel has acknowledged the deaths of 28 soldiers, and while the number of injured soldiers remains undisclosed, the wounded-to-killed ratio has been historically different in modern armies due to improved body armor and medical care.

Israel's recent military campaign in Gaza has faced scrutiny after the sharing of a video that purportedly depicted IDF attack dogs in action against Hamas-ISIS terrorists. However, it has come to light that the video was not current but instead an older training video. This incident is not the first time misleading videos have been shared by Israeli officials during conflicts, raising questions about the veracity of such content.

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday shared a video he claimed shows “IDF attack dogs go after Hamas-ISIS terrorists inside their tunnels in the Gaza Strip.”

“Hear the terrorists scream,” Gendelman added. Superimposed on the video in Arabic are the words, “Dogs chase Hamas dogs until victory.”

Yoav Zitun, a military correspondent for Ynet, a prominent Israeli news outlet, quickly identified the video as originating from previous years, possibly related to Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

This revelation underscores concerns about the accuracy of the information being disseminated.

It should be noted that this incident has not been officially shared by the Israeli military on social media platforms. Additionally, several observers have cast doubt on the video's authenticity, further complicating the narrative surrounding Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Several social media users also pointed out that the video posted by Netanyahu’s spokesperson was almost certainly not what he claimed.

