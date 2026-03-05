The UAE says it has intercepted 175 of 189 ballistic missiles and 876 of 941 drones launched by Iran. The attacks resulted in three deaths and 78 injuries. Abu Dhabi condemns the 'blatant aggression' and reserves the right to respond.

The United Arab Emirates has stated that since the start of the "blatant Iranian aggression", 189 ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE have been detected, with 175 missiles destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and one landing within the territory of the state.

UAE Details Defence Operations and Statistics

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday also successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and detected 129 drones, of which 121 were intercepted while eight fell within the territory of the state.

"A total of 941 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 876 were intercepted, while 65 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed," the Ministry said.

Casualties and Collateral Damage

The Iran attacks caused some collateral damage and resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 78 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationalities.

The ministry also confirmed that the sounds heard in different parts of the UAE are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft intercepting drones and cruise missiles. "These operations caused minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian facilities," it added.

UAE Condemns Aggression, Reserves Right to Respond

Strongly condemning this military targeting, the ministry described it as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law.

As per the Ministry, it affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country's security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources within the country and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

Regional Tensions and Conflict Background

A day earlier, the United Arab Emirates had stated that it is not a party to the Iran war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Tehran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighbourliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)