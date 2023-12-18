Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Biggest Hamas tunnel' discovered near border crossing at Erez, says Israel (WATCH)

    The Israeli army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip so far, just a few hundred metres from a key border crossing. The underground passage formed part of a wider branching network that stretched for over four kilometres and came within 400 metres (1,300 feet) of the Erez border crossing.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    The Israeli army said it had uncovered the biggest Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip so far, just a few hundred metres from a key border crossing. The underground passage formed part of a wider branching network that stretched for over four kilometres and came within 400 metres (1,300 feet) of the Erez border crossing, the army said in a statement.

    In a post on X, IDF said, "EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals.  This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Battalion".

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again vowed “we will fight until the end. We will achieve all of our aims — eliminating Hamas, freeing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will not again become a centre for terrorism.”

    The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the Hamas attacks of October 7 and has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern. The health ministry in the Hamas-run region said that scores more people died in Israeli strikes on Sunday. According to officials, over 18,800 individuals have died in these strikes, the majority of them were women and children.

     

