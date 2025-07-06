As Modi lands in Brazil for the BRICS Summit, the spotlight turns to a firm stand on terrorism, dollar-free trade discussions, and rising tension over Trump's tariffs. What’s being discussed in Rio?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, marking the fourth stop of his extensive five-nation tour. After visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina, Modi now turns his attention to Brazil, where the 2025 BRICS Summit is underway.

The summit, however, will see a notable absence. Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be present this year. Despite the missing heavyweights, the gathering in Rio has drawn global attention, particularly given the massive agenda and geopolitical context.

India’s Focus at the BRICS Summit

At the heart of India’s push this year is a clear and unified condemnation of terrorism. PM Modi will look to ensure that the final BRICS declaration explicitly calls out the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a brutal form of terror that claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

India has cited this attack in advocating for stronger global action on terrorism. In direct response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deeper into Pakistan.

A strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack in the BRICS declaration would send a unified message, especially from a bloc that represents nearly half of the world’s population.

Tackling the Dollar Dependency

Another key Indian priority is pushing for trade settlements in national currencies, a step that would lessen the Global South's dependence on the US dollar. In past summits, this discussion has gained momentum, but India is expected to advocate for a more structured framework at this year’s meet.

With emerging economies facing constant fluctuations due to dollar movements, especially during periods of monetary tightening in the West, Modi’s pitch shows a growing consensus among BRICS members for currency diversification.

Climate, AI & Health: Expanding BRICS Cooperation

The summit is also expected to endorse a broad set of initiatives, including a framework for climate finance to help developing nations, transition to greener energy. Artificial intelligence collaboration is on the table, with discussions surrounding ethical development and shared tech research.

A new BRICS health initiative is likely to be unveiled as well. Its focus will be on reducing disparities in health access among member nations and better coordination during emergencies like pandemics.

Trump’s Tariffs Under the Scanner

An issue brewing in the background, but gaining traction quickly, is the concern over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. While the draft declaration doesn’t name the US or Trump directly, it criticizes the growing trend of “unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures.”

According to a leaked draft reported by AFP, BRICS members are alarmed at how these trade barriers violate World Trade Organization rules and threaten global economic stability. These concerns are not new, but the language in the draft suggests a firmer stance from the bloc.

The summit text states that such actions “threaten to further reduce global trade” and are “affecting the prospects for global economic development.” If the final declaration retains this language, it would mark one of the clearest collective remarks by BRICS of recent American trade policies.

As Modi continues his marathon diplomatic trip, which is set to conclude in Namibia, India’s positioning in BRICS seems sharper. From strong anti-terror messaging to leading conversations on trade reform and health equity, New Delhi is intent on playing a central role in shaping the bloc’s future.