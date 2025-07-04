Image Credit : Getty

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to land in Brazil from July 5 to 8 for the 17th BRICS Summit, diplomatic conversations are taking a strategic turn. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, defence cooperation is a major point of discussion this time around.

India’s Secretary (East), P. Kumaran, confirmed that Brazil has shown interest in a range of indigenous Indian defence systems. These include the Akash air defence missile system, the Garuda artillery gun, and coastal surveillance systems, as well as other technologies such as battlefield communication setups and maintenance partnerships for naval assets.