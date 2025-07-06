“Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India’s development!,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro for a four-day visit to Brazil during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit. The members of the Indian diaspora performed traditional dances and folk songs to welcome the Indian PM in Rio de Janeiro. Most notably, a dance performance based on the theme of Operation Sindoor with 'ye desh nhi mitne dunga' echoing in the venue.

“Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India’s development!,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

A Brazilian music group also performed devotional music, showcasing India's rich cultural and spiritual values.







17th BRICS Summit to take place in Brazil

PM Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit. During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.



For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages. Earlier, Members of the Indian Diaspora, who were waiting to meet PM Modi, expressed their enthusiasm over his visit, calling it a privilege to welcome the PM.



"I am from Gujarat... I have been living in Brazil for a long time. We are very excited and feel privileged and honoured to welcome our Prime Minister today," Vijay Solanki, a member of the Indian diaspora, said. Pooja, another member of the Indian diaspora, expressed enthusiasm and said, "I am from Gujarat, and I have been living in Brazil for the last three years. I am very excited to meet him."



PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, PM Modi will head to Namibia on July 9 and also address its parliament. PM Modi began his five-nation, eight-day tour (July 2 till July 9) on Wednesday from Ghana. From Ghana, the prime minister went to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and then to Argentina.

