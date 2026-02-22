US Under Secretary Jacob S Helberg lauded the US-India AI Opportunity Partnership, where both nations pledged a pro-innovation, pro-growth regulatory environment to empower AI creators and build secure, trusted ecosystems for human prosperity.

In a post on X, Jacob Helberg, noting the recently signed US-India AI Opportunity Partnership, said, "Both sides pledge to adopt and mainstream regulatory regimes that advance technological innovation and promote investment. They aim to champion a pro-growth regulatory environment that fosters AI innovation and empowers builders, coders, creators, startups, and the platforms that enable them, in both countries, to test, deploy, and scale rapidly to build secure and trusted AI ecosystems."

US-India AI Opportunity Partnership

On Friday, India joined the Pax Silica initiative and also signed a Joint Statement on the "India-U.S. AI Opportunity Partnership" as a bilateral addendum to the Declaration.

According to the joint Statement, both countries acknowledged a shared vision for their innovation ecosystems, highlighting the relevance of the Pax Silica Declaration's principles to the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership and Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.

A Pro-Growth Regulatory Environment

Both sides express their desire to move beyond the paralysis of fear in favour of the dynamism of AI opportunity to promote innovation and to deploy it for human prosperity. They also planned to adopt and mainstream regulatory regimes that advance technological innovation and promote investment. They aim to champion a pro-growth regulatory environment that fosters AI innovation and empowers builders, coders, creators, startups, and the platforms that enable them, in both countries, to test, deploy, and scale rapidly to build secure and trusted AI ecosystems.

Fostering Private Sector Innovation

According to the joint statement, both sides seek to foster an environment where the AI revolution is driven by the creative power of the private sector, catalysed by robust ecosystems of developer tools and platforms that lower barriers to entry. They endeavour to facilitate cross-border venture capital flows and R&D partnerships to help ensure our democracies--and our entrepreneurs--remain the architects of the future.

Cooperation on AI Infrastructure

The two sides intend to work together to enable industry partnerships and investments in next-generation data centres; to cooperate on development and access to compute and processors for AI; and to advance innovation in AI models and the development of AI applications. (ANI)