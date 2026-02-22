The 16th Indo-US joint Special Forces exercise, Vajra Prahar, will be held in Himachal Pradesh from Feb 23 to Mar 15. The IAF will also demonstrate its operational might during Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran on Feb 27.

Exercise Vajra Prahar 2026

The Indian and US armies will hold the 16th edition of joint Special Forces exercise, Vajra Prahar, at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, from 23 February to 15 March.

According to the Indian Army, the exercise is designed to deepen defence cooperation, enhance interoperability and joint operational readiness and enable the exchange of advanced special operations tactics, techniques and procedures. "Through rigorous training in realistic scenarios, both contingents will strengthen mutual trust and operational synergy," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Exercise #VajraPrahar 2026 The 16th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2026, a premier joint Special Forces engagement between the Indian Army and the United States Army, will be held at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, from 23 February to 15 March… pic.twitter.com/55ieS1RcIl — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 21, 2026

The 15th edition of the exercise was held in Idaho, US in 2024. 45 personnel, each from both sides, took part in the exercise. The Indian Army contingent was represented by Special Forces units, and the US Army contingent by the Green Berets of the US.

The aim of this exercise is to promote military cooperation between India and the US through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics and to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint Special Forces operations in a desert/semi-desert environment.

In 2023, the exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Individual Augmentees (IA) conducted various joint drills.

During this exercise, troops from both countries conducted operations in a Mi-17 helicopter at Shillong's Umiam Lake. Additionally, helocasting operations were performed to showcase high standards of precision, synergy, and professionalism.

Exercise Vayushakti-26

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will also demonstrate its operational prowess through Exercise Vayushakti-26 at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range, Jaisalmer, on February 27, 2026.

As the first, fastest, and fiercest responder, the IAF will highlight its capability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate the operational environment from the outset, and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes.

The exercise will also provide glimpses of how the IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, offering rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.

Full-spectrum operations involving fighter, transport, and helicopter platforms will be executed, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA).

The exercise will also feature advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), performing day, dusk, and night missions to demonstrate the IAF's versatility and readiness. (ANI)