Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson criticised the US's economic policies towards India, calling them 'racist' and 'condescending'. He advocated for India's permanent seat on the UN Security Council, stating the US has become a 'bully'.

Former CIA Analyst, Larry Johnson, on Friday said that the US' actions with respect to India were racist on the economic front. Johnson, in an interview with ANI, said that India ought to have a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. "It's also a direct challenge that the countries are going to be expected to buy US treasuries in order to fund US spending, which is out of control. United States over the last 30 years, instead of being a good leader to show we want to collaborate, we have become a bully. And, you know, India has experienced it as well. We've threatened India; it's racist. It's condescending," he said.

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'India Deserves Permanent UNSC Seat'

Johnson added that the US treated India as if it were a token of Great Britain. "India is the one country that ought to have a seat at the national security, at the UN Security Council, a permanent seat, because of its size, because of its importance. But no, it still gets treated like it's some token that belongs to Great Britain...That was reflected in how the United States dealt with you, recently, how Trump dealt with you, dealt with Modi and others on the economic front," he said.

'A New Global Order Will Emerge'

Johnson added that if the tables were flipped, the US would have spiralled. But, he said, this will not go on for long, and a new global order would emerge. "These sanctions that, you're not entitled to make your own choices as a country. Now let's flip the tables. Let's assume that India could do that to the United States. We wouldn't take it for a minute. So who do you think you are? Well, guess what? India is fully entitled to have the same reaction. So what we're witnessing is the end of what I call the colonial era of history. It started in the mid-14th century. It has extended for the last six centuries. And now we are in the day it's dying off. Something new is going to emerge. And the countries of the global south are going to lead the way in this, I believe," he said.

BRICS and 'De-dollarisation' Debate

These comments come as India is chairing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The US has been wary of potential "de-dollarisation" by BRICS members- a claim India has rejected earlier.

On August 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed suggestions that India is working towards de-dollarisation within BRICS, saying such a move is "not part of India's financial agenda". "We have made our position very clear on this issue earlier as well. De-dollarisation is not part of India's financial agenda," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing. (ANI)