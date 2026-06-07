Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and EAM S Jaishankar held talks in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral ties. They launched a cross-border payment link (UPI-NPI) and welcomed progress on a mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters.

Comprehensive Bilateral Review

Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal, who arrived in India on June 5 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Saturday. They reviewed the full spectrum of India-Nepal bilateral relations covering development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ministers expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and welcomed the recent initiatives to enhance cooperation in areas of innovation and startups, digital and financial technology, and training and capacity building. They agreed to intensify efforts towards further enhancing the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership to take it to new heights.

Major Agreements and Initiatives

Both ministers welcomed the completion of internal processes for entry into force of the India-Nepal Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Criminal Matters (MLAA). This agreement will benefit the people of India and Nepal by providing an institutional legal framework to enhance the effectiveness of investigation, prosecution and judicial proceedings relating to cross-border crimes.

Following the discussions, Jaishankar handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects to Nepal, completed under India's post-2015 Earthquake Reconstruction Assistance.

The ministers jointly launched the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) linkage between Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and National Payments Interface (NPI) of Nepal for facilitating cross-border personal remittances between India and Nepal, the release further said.

The ministers witnessed the signing of the MoU between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University for co-creating the National Digital Infrastructure for the "Voice First" Language Translation platform.

Reinforcing 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

The discussions were held in a warm, friendly and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the unique and special ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Khanal also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

This was the first visit at the level of Foreign Minister between the two countries since the new Government assumed office in Nepal in March 2026. Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and the visit reinforced the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two close and friendly neighbours. It provided an opportunity to exchange views on enhancing the bilateral partnership to fulfil the aspirations of people from both countries, and has imparted fresh vigour to our efforts towards this objective. (ANI)