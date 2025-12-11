Interpol records a surge in wildlife seizures in 2025, intercepting 30,000 animals, bushmeat, and illegal wood as exotic pet demand fuels a $20B illicit trade.

Demand for exotic pets drove seizures of live animals to a record high in 2025, the Interpol police agency said Thursday as it announced a clampdown that led to the interception of nearly 30,000 animals. Interpol said that wildlife crime is now an industry worth more than $20 billion a year, ranging from the movement of thousands of shark fins to banned ivory and primate meat.

In a month-long operation from September 15, law enforcement in 134 countries seized 6,160 birds, 2,040 tortoises, 1,150 reptiles, 208 primates, 46 pangolins, 10 "big cats" and 19,415 other wild animals, Interpol said in a statement. Some 1,100 suspects were detained.

It said that in Qatar, authorities detained a man seeking to sell a primate threatened with extinction for $14,000 on a social media platform. In Brazil, police identified 145 suspects as they rescued more than 200 animals, including in a crackdown on an international golden lion tamarin trafficking ring.

"A shipment from Asia intercepted at a North American mail centre contained over 1,300 primate body parts including bones skulls and other derivatives," the statement said.

Nearly 10,500 butterflies, spiders and insects were also caught in Operation Thunder 2025, highlighting the variety of species being targeted, according to Interpol.

Exotic Pets Drive a $20 Billion Global Trade

"While live animal seizures reached a record high this year -- driven largely by demand for exotic pets — most wildlife trafficking involved animal remains, parts and derivatives, often used in traditional medicine or specialty foods," the Lyon-based agency said.

"Estimates put the annual value of wildlife crime at $20 billion, but the clandestine nature of the trade suggests that the real figure is likely much higher."

Interpol said there was "an escalating illicit trade" in bushmeat, the term used for wild animal meat.

It said Belgian authorities intercepted "primate meat", Kenyan officials seized over 400 kilogrammes (880 pounds) of giraffe meat and Tanzanian law enforcement recovered zebra and antelope meat and skins valued at $10,000.

"Globally, a record 5.8 tonnes of bushmeat was seized, with a notable increase in cases from Africa into Europe."

The clampdown also resulted in the seizure of some 32,000 cubic metres of illegally cut wood. Interpol said that illegal forestry accounts for between 15 and 30 percent of global wood trade.

