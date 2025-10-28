A new Rubix Data Sciences report reveals Switzerland's total trade value has reached USD 817 billion, highlighting its growing global commerce role. The report details the strengthening India-Switzerland partnership.

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Switzerland's total trade value has reached USD 817 billion, highlighting its growing role in global commerce, according to a new Country Insights Report by Rubix Data Sciences under the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) framework.



The Rubix report notes that India has emerged as one of Switzerland's key trade and investment partners. The report reveals that India's bilateral trade with Switzerland reached USD 23.3 billion in FY2025, making Switzerland India's 15th-largest goods trade partner and 12th-largest foreign investor. However, India's trade deficit widened to USD 20.3 billion, up from USD 14.4 billion in FY2023.



Switzerland remains India's most significant EFTA partner, accounting for 75 per cent of India's exports to the bloc and 97 per cent of imports.



The recently implemented Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which came into force in October 2025, is expected to attract USD 100 billion in investments and create one million jobs in India. Currently, about 330 Swiss firms operate in India across engineering, pharmaceuticals, finance, and cleantech sectors, generating employment for over 166,000 people.



"Switzerland's ability to maintain stability in an uncertain global environment stems from its disciplined fiscal management and relentless focus on innovation," said Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences. "Its growing trade and investment partnerships with India show how resilient economies can evolve through collaboration, technology, and trust," he added.



According to the report, Switzerland's GDP is projected to cross USD 1 trillion by 2027, driven by domestic consumption, construction, and monetary easing. The economy is expected to grow by 1.2 per cent in 2025, while inflation is set to remain among the lowest globally at 0.1 per cent.



Public debt is projected to fall to 35 per cent of GDP by 2027, maintaining the nation's top-tier 'AAA' credit rating from Fitch and S&P.

Switzerland's export strength remains anchored in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, precision machinery, gold refining, and luxury watches. Goods exports grew by 8.8 per cent, outpacing imports by 6.2 per cent, widening the trade surplus to USD 77 billion.



The report notes that the country refines nearly 70 per cent of the world's gold and contributes 60 per cent of global export value in luxury watches.



Foreign investment in Switzerland is also gaining pace, nearly doubling from 58 projects in 2022 to 111 in 2024, largely from US and deep-tech ventures. The nation has retained its top rank in the World Intellectual Property Organization's innovation index for 15 consecutive years, with research and development spending at 3.3 per cent of GDP. (ANI)

