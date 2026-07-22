EAM S Jaishankar, speaking at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference in Manila, said energy, food, and health security are no longer guaranteed. He stressed the importance of maritime trade, international law, and the optimistic future of India-ASEAN ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that energy, food and health security can "no longer be taken for granted" and said that both India and ASEAN are "optimistic about their prospects".

India-ASEAN Cooperation Agenda

Delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also underlined the importance of maritime trade. "... Energy, food, and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law, in that regard, is therefore vital. Coincidentally, 2026 is the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. It is a timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future. Both India and ASEAN are optimistic about their prospects... The India-ASEAN agenda today covers trade and investment, mobility and talent, tech, digital and AI, green and sustainability, as well as connectivity. It is only through deeper cooperation that we can de-risk and diversify...

Philippines Assumes ASEAN Chairship

His remarks come as the Philippines has assumed the ASEAN Chairship in 2026. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Manila, Philippines, to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework. The Ministry of External Affairs stated earlier that Jaishankar will be taking part in ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings during his visit from July 22 to 23. It added that the EAM will also be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together", focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment. The chairship comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India. (ANI)