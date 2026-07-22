China urged strengthening ties with India, calling to translate leadership talks into 'concrete actions'. Beijing also supported India's BRICS Chairship and its Defence Attache called for greater military cooperation between the two nations.

China on Tuesday urged strengthening the bilateral partnership with India and "translating" the discussions between the two countries' leadership into "concrete actions". Beijing also extended support to India's BRICS Chairship, underlining that it stands ready to promote the growth of the grouping.

The remarks were made by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, at the reception marking the 99th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. "China looks forward to working with India to translate the important consensus reached by our leaders into concrete actions, and promote the sustained improvement and development of bilateral relations. China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the BRICS Chair, and stands ready to work with relevant parties to promote the growth of the BRICS mechanism," he said.

China Envoy on Bilateral Relations

The Chinese Envoy added that recently, under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, exchanges in various fields have gradually resumed, communication and cooperation have progressed in an orderly manner, and peace and tranquillity along the border areas have been generally maintained.

In his remarks, he called India and China "important neighbours" who are also major developing countries, emerging economies, and important members of the Global South. "Being good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and has a positive impact on the world," he said.

Defence Attache Seeks Deeper Military Engagement

Also speaking at the event, China's newly appointed Defence Attache to India, Rear Admiral You Jian, on Tuesday thanked the Indian military for rescuing 12 Chinese crew members from a cargo ship that caught fire and exploded off the coast of Kerala last year, and also called for greater communication and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries as ties between the two countries are seeing progress.

Expressing Beijing's willingness to deepen military engagement with India, he said, "We are willing to work with the Indian side to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation through dialogue, and contribute to the well-being of the peoples of China and India." Concluding his remarks, the Chinese Defence Attache said, "I wish for the continued improvement of China-India relations."

Their remarks come as India and China have seen sustained momentum in ties after meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by meetings with key officials from both sides. New Delhi and Beijing have engaged in constructive and forward-looking discussions towards gradual normalisation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)