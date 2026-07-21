US Ambassador Sergio Gor will join Secretary Marco Rubio for the QUAD meeting in the Philippines. Washington reaffirmed its commitment to the grouping, calling partners "essential" for a free Indo-Pacific. EAM S Jaishankar will also attend.

US Reaffirms Commitment to Quad Ahead of Manila Meet

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor will be joining US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippines for the second Ministerial QUAD meeting.In a statement shared by the US Mission in India on Tuesday, Ambassador Gor reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the regional grouping alongside India, Australia, and Japan, emphasising that Washington's Quad partners are "essential" to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Looking forward to joining Secretary Marco Rubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific; our Quad partners are essential!" Ambassador Sergio Gor stated.

Ambassador Gor will join @SecRubio tomorrow for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Manila, a strong demonstration of our commitment to a meaningful Quad partnership. Stay tuned this week for more updates! pic.twitter.com/z5kPso46dn — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 21, 2026

Jaishankar to Attend ASEAN, Quad Meetings

The statement comes as Secretary Rubio arrives in Manila earlier in the day to participate in a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings and regional security discussions.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a visit to Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Jaishankar will be taking part in ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings during his visit from July 22 to 23.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Manila, Philippines, on 22-23 July 2026 to participate in Foreign Minister level Meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Meetings," the MEA wrote.

It added that the EAM will also be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

"On the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, External Affairs Minister will be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries," the MEA stated.

Focus on Act East Policy and Maritime Cooperation

The Ministry emphasised that the visit highlights India's engagement with ASEAN and underscores committment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit underscores India's deepening engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and reaffirms our strong commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is of particular significance that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation," the Ministry noted.

Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairship

The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together", focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment.

The chairship comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India.

(ANI)