India and North Macedonia have identified trade, technology, and tourism as key areas for cooperation following President Droupadi Murmu's historic first-ever visit to the country, aiming to double trade and strengthen bilateral ties.

Skopje [North Macedonia], July 22 (ANI): India and North Macedonia identified three Ts- trade, technology and tourism to help expand the cooperation between the two countries during the historic visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the country.

A Historic Milestone

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (West), Sibi George, during a special press briefing on President Murmu's visit to North Macedonia. He underlined that the visit marks a historic milestone in India-North Macedonia relations, as this is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995. "The visit reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening partnership with North Macedonia, as well as reflects India's broader engagement with Europe," he said.

Focus on 'Three Ts' and Viksit Bharat

"The focus of the deliberations at the Business Forum was enhancing cooperation in three T's- trade, technology, tourism and of course talent, which would contribute substantially to India's Amrit Kal journey towards becoming a developed country- Viksit Bharat by 2047" he told the reporters. He also mentioned that the Indian delegation accompanying President Murmu at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum comprised of members from various sectors including- IT, Artificial intelligence, circular economy, renewable energy, healthcare and life science, construction, leather, textile, food processing, engineering, defence and aerospace."

Expanding on the three Ts he said that both presidents discussed doubling the trade, and that there was a request for direct connectivity, which he said, "is in our wishlist."

Expanding Avenues for Cooperation

Secretary (West) informed the media that President Murmu held a bilateral meeting with her North Macedonian counterpart, where they underlined the need to identify new avenues for collaboration and saw digital tech, healthcare and agri among key areas. "Both presidents discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and underscored the need for identifying new areas of cooperation to further strengthen our bilateral ties. They identified areas such as digital technology, healthcare, pharma, automotive, agriculture and agro products, new technologies including AI as priority areas for cooperation. Both sides also agreed to increase bilateral trade substantially in coming years. The president of North Macedonia expressed keen interest on cooperation in the field of traditional healthcare practices, including yoga," Sibi George informed.

Capacity Building and Diplomatic Training

He further noted that during the meeting, President Murmu announced the doubling of ITEC training slots, including offering specialized programs in artificial intelligence to North Macedonia. She also offered North Macedonia in the forthcoming professional course of foreign diplomats at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, focusing on artificial and cyber diplomacy.

Healthcare Partnership Renewed

Secretary (West) said that both countries have renewed an MOU on cooperation in the field of healthcare for a further period of five years, which aims to enhance cooperation through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector, including in healthcare facilities.

Also present at the Special Press Briefing were Rajesh Parihar, Joint Secretary (XP); Manisha Verma, Press Secretary to the President, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George; Arun Kumar Sahu, Ambassador of India to Bulgaria and North Macedonia; and Alpana Dubey, Joint Secretary Europe (MEA).

Ambassador George's remarks at the special press briefing underlined how the two countries reaffirmed the shared commitment to building a forward-looking and mutually beneficial partnership that contributes to the prosperity of the people of our India and North Macedonia and also of the India-Europe partnership. (ANI)