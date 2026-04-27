An Indian student in Canada shared a viral video showing her daily routine of balancing studies and a part-time job. Her honest depiction of rushing from college to work highlights the challenges international students face managing fees, work pressure and academic life.

An Indian student living in Canada has sparked widespread conversation online after sharing a candid video that captures the demanding routine of balancing studies with part-time work. Her post offers a realistic glimpse into the everyday challenges faced by international students, moving beyond the idealised portrayal of studying abroad and instead focusing on the effort required to sustain that dream.

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The video, shared on social media, shows the student rushing directly from her college classes to her shift at a Starbucks outlet, with barely any time to rest in between.

The clip has resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom described it as “an honest reflection of the pressures that come with studying overseas.”

A Relatable Story Of Determination

The student, identified as Jyoti Kharayat, is currently pursuing her education in Canada. Through her video, she provides a glimpse into a routine that leaves little room for breaks, highlighting the constant juggling of academic responsibilities and work commitments.

Her experience mirrors that of many international students who rely on part-time jobs not just for extra income, but as a necessity to manage tuition fees, accommodation costs, and daily living expenses.

For such students, each day becomes “a careful balancing act between earning and learning.”

Beyond The Glamour Of Studying Abroad

While studying abroad is often associated with exciting opportunities and new experiences, the reality can be far more demanding. Jyoti’s video sheds light on the lesser seen side of this journey, where long working hours and academic pressures go hand in hand.

What stood out to many viewers was her positive outlook. Despite the hectic schedule and physical exhaustion, she spoke about “finding moments of happiness in the process,” a perspective that struck a chord with audiences.

Social Media Responds With Empathy

The video prompted a strong response online, with several users sharing their own experiences of managing work and studies abroad.

Many described the post as “a genuine and relatable portrayal of student life,” appreciating its honesty.

Others noted that such realities are “rarely discussed openly on social media,” where the focus often remains on the more glamorous aspects of living and studying overseas.